Ireland Baldwin Claps Back at Body Shamers: 'This Is Who I Am'

Ireland Baldwin has no time for haters.

The 21-year-old model took to Instagram on Thursday to address the internet trolls who have been leaving her harsh messages about her body in the comments sections of her posts.

"This is who I am, take it or leave," she captioned a photo of herself, wearing a nude bra and black panties. "I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photo shopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos."

"Most days I'm self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge," she added. "Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves."

Baldwin continued on, telling her fans she hopes to "be as real as possible" with everyone who follows her.

"To be quite honest, what is even the point of social media if you can't be who you truly are?" she asked. "I'm not here to mindf**k all of you into believing I am something that I'm not. I'm forever on a journey of finding my better self and I will continue to work as hard as I can to make MYSELF proud. Today I hope everyone is proud of who they are and can recognize what they can accomplish!"

Do you, girl!

