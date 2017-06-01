Brie Bella Shares 'Really Personal, Intimate' Pictures From Her Labor and Sweet New Shot of Baby Birdie

Brie Bella is sharing intimate photos from her labor with fans.

The Total Bellas star, who welcomed daughter Birdie Joe Danielson on May 9, shared new photos from the birth in a YouTube video posted on Wednesday.

WATCH: Brie Bella Celebrates First Mother’s Day With Daughter Birdie -- See the Sweet Pic!

"I wanted to share some really personal, intimate pictures with you guys of my labor. Something I feel like people don't realize is how hard labor can be, but also is all the people who really support you in labor," Bella told fans in the clip. "My husband [Daniel Bryan] never left my side, which was amazing. All the 21 hours he literally spent right next to me, helped me breathe through contractions, encouraging me."

Bella's twin sister, Nikki Bella, also lent her support.

"I was induced at 3 a.m. and my sister was there at 7 a.m. and she didn't leave my side," the WWE star revealed. "She actually held one of my legs and helped me push."

RELATED: ‘Total Divas’ Star Brie Bella Brings Baby Birdie Home from the Hospital -- See the Sweet Video!

Hours later, little Birdie was born, and couldn't be more loved by her parents. On Tuesday, Bella shared a new pic of her mini-me.

"Birdie Joe Danielson ✨ @shannonleephotoaz," she captioned the sweet snap.

Birdie Joe Danielson ✨ @shannonleephotoaz A post shared by Brie Bella (@thebriebella) on May 30, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

MORE: Brie Bella Has 'Zero Shame' Over Her 'Postpartum Belly,' Two Weeks After Giving Birth

See more on Birdie's birth in the video below.