Playing Jessica Biel Shares Hilarious Advice for Aspiring Models in Instagram #TBT -- See the Cute Pic!

Where was America's Next Top Model when Jessica Biel was growing up.

The Sinner star took to Instagram on Thursday with a super sweet throwback childhood glamour shot along with some hilarious "advice" for aspiring models.

"Attention all aspiring models: this is an excellent pose… if you wanna look like you have no clue what you’re doing," the 35-year-old actress captioned the pic!

She may have been indulging in a little self-deprecation, but we think little Jessica looks like a total pro!

Of course, Biel and her husband, Justin Timberlake, know a thing or two about being adorable -- as they were one of the cutest couples to walk this year's Oscars carpet!

