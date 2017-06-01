Tom Holland Shows Off His Superhero Abs, Reveals He Showed Up to a Party Dressed as Spider-Man Years Ago

Tom Holland is showing off his Spider-Man physique, and dishing on some wild experiences he's already had playing the celebrated wall-crawler!

The 21-year-old actor, who is the latest star to take up the mantle of the beloved web slinger in Spider-Man: Homecoming, flaunts his chiseled chest and abs in a new photo shoot for British GQ's July issue.

The English thespian and gymnastics enthusiast has already proven that he's got what it takes to bring new energy to the frequently-rebooted character with his first breakout appearance in Captain America: Civil War. However, it seems he takes the role quite seriously in his real life as well.

Holland, who is a self-proclaimed longtime Spider-Man fan, revealed to British GQ that he even once arrived in a full red-and-blue Spidey suit to a get together, where he was the only one in costume.

"It wasn't a fancy dress party. It was just a regular party. And I was there as Spider-Man," said Holland, who revealed that the incident occurred five years ago, long before he knew he'd be taking over the role from Andrew Garfield.

The actor also explained that the real Spider-Man suit -- the one he wears in Homecoming -- is a little hard to perform in. According to Holland, the costume's "weirdly egg-shaped" head and the clip-on eye pieces really cut down on his ability to see.

"I could only see about five feet in front of me, with no peripheral vision," Holland shared, explaining why he accidentally got socked in the face by a stuntman during production. "I was supposed to dodge it and I just didn't see it coming. He cracked me in the head."

"He had this massive gauntlet in his hand, a big metal fist type thing, and he punched me in the face so hard, like you wouldn't believe. But it looks great! I hope they use it," he continued. "It's one of those things where you stand up and you're angry, like, 'What the hell, man? You punched me in the head!' Then you realize it's entirely your fault."

When Holland isn't getting sucker-punched by stuntmen or showing up at parties dressed like Spider-Man, he's busy showing up at children's hospitals as the iconic Marvel character.

The star recently donned the Spidey duds to put a smile on the faces of some kids at the Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, and later at the New York Children's Hospital. Check out the video below to see how the young actor used his great power to take on the great responsibility of making dreams come true for little kids.

Spider-Man: Homecoming -- co-starring Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Michael Keaton, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Martin Starr and Donald Glover -- swings into theaters July 7.