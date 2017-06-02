Playing From Justin Bieber to John Legend, 8 Hot Male Celebs Who Have Stripped Down on Instagram

These guys have nothing to hide!

There may be lots of female stars showing off their assets on social media, but there are also plenty of guys who are baring it all online. From Justin Bieber to John Legend, male celebrities certainly aren't shy about exposing their bods and behinds.

Here are 8 guys who have stripped down on Instagram.

Darren Criss

The American Crime Story: Versace star left little to the imagination in his latest Instagram pic. "So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???" he captioned the May 31 photo where he's seen naked with only his bottoms in hand.

‪So what's more red? My sunburn, my speedo, or YOUR FACE???‬ #ACSVersace A post shared by Darren Criss (@darrencriss) on May 30, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

Justin Bieber

Simply captioning the snapshot, "Look," the "Sorry" singer bared his bum during a vacation he took in July 2015. He later deleted it and apologized for offending anyone after he realized that younger fans follow his page.

John Legend

On July 7, 2015, Chrissy Teigen took it upon herself to share a naughty photo of her hubby in the buff. The model snapped the bootylicious pic when Legend wasn't looking.

@Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Jul 7, 2015 at 3:11pm PDT

Taye Diggs

On May 27, 2017, the 46-year-old actor teased his tush on his Instagram story. The mirror selfie showed the Murder in the First star pants-less, wearing only a grey tee, chain necklace and a fedora.

Chase McNary and Robbie Hayes

It was a full moon for the Season 12 Bachelorette alums, who posed together for a bum-baring pic on May 28, 2017. "It's going to be a fantASStic summer just being a beachBUM," McNary captioned the photo.

It's going to be a fantASStic summer just being a beachBUM with @roberthunter89 A post shared by Chase McNary (@chase_brody_mcnary) on May 28, 2017 at 5:01pm PDT

Tyler Blackburn

The Pretty Little Liars star blessed fans with his booty when he enjoyed the sun and skinny dipped on April 18, 2016.

Mowgli 2.0🌵 A post shared by Tyler Blackburn (@tylerjblackburn) on Apr 18, 2016 at 12:11pm PDT

Cody Simpson

The Aussie heartthrob posted – and then quickly deleted – a morning booty pic from his hotel room's balcony on May 18, 2014. "Free. Throwback to Sunday morning on the coast after a big one. Surfed out too. How bout that tan," he captioned the photo.