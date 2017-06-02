NEWS

Kim Zolciak Celebrates Her 2.5 Million Followers With a Topless Ocean Pic

by Rachel McRady 1:38 AM PDT, June 02, 2017
Photo: Instagram

That’s one way to say thank you! Kim Zolciak took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate her new social media follower milestone.

MORE: Kim Zolciak Celebrates Son Kroy's 6th Birthday With Poop Emoji Cake and a New Puppy!

“Hands up. THANK YOU for 2.5 million!!” she captioned a photo of herself topless with her hands in the air. “I appreciate all of you! I loving getting feedback (most of the time) from you guys. You guys keep me up to date with all things I miss. I love reading your comments/stories. Thank you for sharing in this journey (with me) we call ‘life.’”

In the photo, Zolciak is standing in a large flowing skirt out in the ocean, with her long blonde hair cascading down her back.

The pic comes from a wedding renewal shoot Zolciak and her family did earlier this month.

I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

“I am the LUCKIEST wife/mother on this planet! I never will ever take my family for granted! God is so good!” Zolciak previously captioned a photo with her husband, Kroy Biermann, and her six children on the beach.

“I'd go to the end of the earth for you,” the mother of six captioned a sweet pic with her husband.

I'd go to the end of the earth for you ❤️

A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on

WATCH: Kim Zolciak Opens Up About Son Kash's Love for Puppies After Dog Bite: 'I Didn't Want Him to Fear Animals'

In the photos, Zolciak wore a stunning strapless white Antonio Riva bridal gown. For the topless pics, the reality star seemed to strip down to the tulle underskirt.

For more from Zolciak, watch the clip below!

RELATED SLIDESHOW
Stars Who Posed Nude While Pregnant
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS