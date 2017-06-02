Olivia Newton John's Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Takes Social Media Break Amid Mom's Cancer Battle

Chloe Lattanzi is taking a break from social media after she claims to have received an "incredibly insensitive" comment in regard to one of her recent posts.

Earlier this week, Lattanzi's mother, Olivia Newton-John, revealed that she was battling breast cancer again, and while the 68-year-old singer's daughter did receive some support from her social media community, one Instagram follower slammed her for sharing a happy photo of herself.

"Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through," Lattanzi, 31, responded to the remark. "I don’t want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram."

Newton-John's daughter went on to insist that while her mother did have to put her U.S. and Canadian tour on hold, she's "is fine."

"The one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative," Lattanzi continued. "My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s business."

She then revealed that she's taking a break from social media in hopes to retreat from the public eye. “You could never imagine how much we just want to be alone. And not have to deal with the world’s opinions of how we deal with this. I’m going to leave my Instagram for a while," Lattanzi announced. "Not because I'm ashamed that I posted a pic that wasn’t to do with my mom, but because I’m angry. Angry that there are such incredibly insensitive a**holes out there making me feel ashamed of trying to feel normal. Good bye for a while."

Lattanzi's final Instagram post before signing off is a far cry from the message she put up on Wednesday, which expressed her gratitude for her nearly 40,000 followers. "I want to thank all of you for your love and support. My mom and best friend is going to be fine," she wrote. "She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil! (Cannabis has scientifically proven properties to inhibit cancer cell growth) and other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this."

This isn't the first time Lattanzi has clapped back at haters on Instagram. Last July, she addressed some body shamers who suggested that the size of her bust line was related to the size of her brain. "Being unashamed of your feminine form makes you strong," she captioned a bikini photo of herself. "It takes strength to accept and love yourself. This is message is for every woman who has ever been called stupid or a bimbo for having confidence and for loving your body."

