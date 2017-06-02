Prince William Visits Manchester, Meets First Responders, And Praises the City’s ‘Strength and Togetherness’

Prince William traveled to Manchester, England, on Friday for a surprise visit to greet the first responders and citizens who helped during the May 22 bombing following Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena.



MORE: Queen Elizabeth Meets Victims of the Manchester Bombing Attack at a Local Hospital: Pics



“The Duke wanted to acknowledge and thank the people of Manchester for their strength, decency and kindness,” the Kensington Palace Twitter account wrote.

The Duke arrives at The Greater Manchester Police Headquarters to meet the officers involved in the response to last week's attack. pic.twitter.com/yqe0P6C4j3 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, first visited the Greater Manchester Police Headquarters to meet with officers involved in the attack.



The father of two also visited the Manchester Cathedral where he was greeted by local citizens, including taxi drivers and restaurateurs who helped victims in the aftermath.

HRH chats to some of the GMP first responders, including the officers who were first on the scene at Manchester Arena. pic.twitter.com/fl6zNhqeje — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

While at the church, he signed the Book of Condolence in honor of those who lost their lives, writing, “Manchester’s strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected.”

HRH meets local taxi drivers and restauranteurs, as well as representatives from Northern Rail, @BritishRedCross and @stjohnambulance pic.twitter.com/lkLEgAZJtC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

WATCH: Prince William Pays Tribute to Victims of Manchester Attack at FA Cup Final – See the Pic



He later had a private meet and greet at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with those who were injured. Prince William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, paid a visit to the same facility just last week.

HRH signs the Book of Condolence at Manchester Cathedral, and pays tribute to the city's "strength and togetherness." pic.twitter.com/KY8vTpejXn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) June 2, 2017

The suicide bombing took the lives of 22 people and injured 59. For more details on the benefit concert being held by Grande in the city on Sunday, watch the clip below.