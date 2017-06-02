NEWS

Prince William Visits Manchester, Meets First Responders, And Praises the City’s ‘Strength and Togetherness’

by Rachel McRady 5:40 AM PDT, June 02, 2017
Prince William traveled to Manchester, England, on Friday for a surprise visit to greet the first responders and citizens who helped during the May 22 bombing following Ariana Grande’s concert at the Manchester Arena.

“The Duke wanted to acknowledge and thank the people of Manchester for their strength, decency and kindness,” the Kensington Palace Twitter account wrote.

The Duke of Cambridge, 34, first visited the Greater Manchester Police Headquarters to meet with officers involved in the attack.

The father of two also visited the Manchester Cathedral where he was greeted by local citizens, including taxi drivers and restaurateurs who helped victims in the aftermath.

While at the church, he signed the Book of Condolence in honor of those who lost their lives, writing, “Manchester’s strength and togetherness is an example to the world. My thoughts are with all those affected.”

He later had a private meet and greet at the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital with those who were injured. Prince William’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, paid a visit to the same facility just last week.

The suicide bombing took the lives of 22 people and injured 59. For more details on the benefit concert being held by Grande in the city on Sunday, watch the clip below.

