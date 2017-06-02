Brandy Reportedly Hospitalized After Losing Consciousness on Flight

Brandy Norwood was reportedly set to fly from Los Angeles to New York City on Friday when she was found unconscious on a Delta flight.

A spokesperson for the L.A. City Fire Department tells ET that that they responded to an incident at 6:17 a.m. at LAX regarding an unspecified medical complaint, and an ambulance did transport someone from the airport to the hospital. Officials could not confirm any patients' names or the hospital where they were taken.

Delta also confirms to ET that an incident occurred on Friday morning. "The flight crew of Delta flight 763 from LAX to New York’s JFK International Airport returned to the gate, prior to departure, after a customer fell ill on board," a statement from the airline reads. "Medical personnel met the flight and transported the customer to a local hospital. Flight 763 departed for New York roughly 45 minutes behind schedule."

According to TMZ, Brandy was removed from a plane after an airline employee contacted paramedics and the L.A. Fire Department. The website reports that the 38-year-old singer and actress did regain consciousness while being treated on the jet way and was taken to the hospital.

ET has reached out to Brandy's rep for further details.



Reporting by Tracie De La Rosa and Rande Iaboni.



