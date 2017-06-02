Playing Charlie Sheen Reveals New Girlfriend While Attending His Daughter's Birthday Dinner -- See the Pic!

There's a new woman in Charlie Sheen's life!

The 51-year-old actor stepped out with his girlfriend, Jules, in Santa Monica, California, on Thursday night, for his daughter, Lola's,12th birthday dinner.

"This is my girlfriend," Sheen told paparazzi outside the restaurant. "No one's gotten a photo of it yet."

We're told that despite just being photographed, the two have been linked since late last year.

Denise Richards, who divorced Sheen in 2006, was also at her daughter's birthday celebration, sharing a sweet pic of Lola about to blow out a candle to Instagram, writing, "Happy 12th birthday my gorgeous lola.... I love u so much ❤️."

Happy 12th birthday my gorgeous lola.... I love u so much ❤️ A post shared by Denise Richards (@deniserichards) on Jun 1, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Happy birthday, Lola!

Despite their split, Sheen and Richards have made family time with their children a priority, as seen in a sweet photo Richards shared in January.

