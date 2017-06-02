Taylor Swift Spotted With Rumored Beau Joe Alwyn for First Time -- See the Pics!

Looks like Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn may be the real deal!

It's been about three weeks since rumors first started swirling that the "Wildest Dreams" singer and the British actor have been secretly dating for a few months, and now, the two have officially been spotted together for the first time.

WATCH: Taylor Swift Spotted in Nashville as Joe Alwyn Dating Rumors Go Public

Photographers captured Swift, 27, and Alwyn, 26, boarding a private jet separately out of the United Kingdom on Thursday, with a security team close by.

Seemingly trying to disguise herself, the pop star covered up in a black hooded jacket, black sweatpants and Nike sneakers, simply carrying a light backup.

Alwyn also opted for comfort, sporting a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and tan boots.

WATCH: 5 Things to Know About Taylor Swift’s Rumored New Boyfriend, Joe Alwyn

The rumored pair has been keeping a low profile, and has yet to confirm whether or not they're dating or just close pals. ET previously reached out to Alwyn's reps, who had no comment. A rep for Swift did not reply to request for comment.

But who exactly is this new guy who seems to be spending a lot of quality time with Swift? Hear everything you need to know about Alwyn in the video below!