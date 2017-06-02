Scarlett Johansson Calls Out Social Stigmas Surrounding Female Sexuality: ‘It’s Almost Forbidden’

Scarlett Johansson is all about her sexuality.

The 32-year-old actress covers the July issue of Cosmopolitan, opening up to the magazine about the social stigmas she feels continue to surround female sexuality.

“When women talk about enjoying sex, it’s almost forbidden,” she says. “Just having a healthy sexual attitude, you are labeled as loose, wild, a slut. You have no morals.”

“You’re seen as some kind of sexual deviant or someone who can’t be in a monogamous relationship,” she continued. “The minute you talk about enjoying yourself, being curious, that is still taboo.”

Johansson, who is an advocate of Planned Parenthood, also spoke about women’s health rights, urging fans to take care of their body.

“There’s no reason we shouldn’t be talking about our reproductive rights,” she says. “They’re something we have to fight for and continue to protect. There’s nothing icky about talking about that stuff. Of course, it’s private and it’s your body, but we should take the stigma away.”

“Whenever you speak publicly, it’s always a risk, right?” she says about her work as an activist. “Maybe you’ll lose some followers. But if you have something to say, it can be really impactful.”

“I hope my daughter finds her voice and feels like she can engage anyone in any number of topics,” she continues. “I grew up in an environment that encouraged activism, so I never thought about the effect that it would have on my career at any stage.”

“But I know it’s a luxury, and not everybody has that luxury,” she concludes.

The July issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands on June 6.