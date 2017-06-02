Lauren Conrad Reveals Gender of First Child With Husband William Tell -- See the Cute Announcement!

Lauren Conrad will soon be a mama to a precious little boy!

The 31-year-old fashionista took to Instagram on Friday to announce the gender of her first child with husband William Tell.

Keeping it simple and sweet, Conrad opted to share the news with a photo of a vintage blue-and-white card featuring a cartoon baby and the words, "It's a guy."

"I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," she explained in the caption.

The former Hills star revealed she was pregnant back in January, and hasn't been shy about showing off her baby bump since.

Conrad and Tell, 37, recently enjoyed a relaxing getaway together ahead of their baby's arrival. See the sweet snaps of her burgeoning belly on full display during their beach trip in the video below!