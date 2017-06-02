Kim Kardashian Calls for Stricter Gun Control Laws: 'I Want to Help Build a Safer Future for My Children'

Kim Kardashian West is getting political.

The 36-year-old reality star hopes to “bring attention to the reality of gun violence and gun control” in commemoration of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

On Friday, the mother of two took to her personal app with an impassioned post calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States. She also announced that she will support the cause by wearing orange for the day, and mentioned previous mass shootings, including Columbine High School, Virginia Tech University and Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

"In almost 20 years, our country has made very little progress in enacting laws that would help protect innocent Americans from people who should not have access to firearms," she writes. "Right now, there are more guns owned by civilians in this country than in any other country in the world."

"In February of this year, President [Donald] Trump actually signed a bill revoking a regulation recommended by President [Barack] Obama that would have added 75,000 names of people with registered mental illnesses to a national background check database," she adds. "This is Crazy!"

Kardashian West went on to reveal that she has been working with Everytown , a non-profit organization "whose mission is to stand in opposition of the [National Rifle Association's] vision of more guns for more people."

But as a survivor of an armed robbery, Kardashian West made it clear that she’s not against "people buying guns."

"After what happened to me in Paris, I know how important it is to be safe and to have armed security,"she explains. "All of my security team is armed, but they also support stricter gun control laws and believe that we should restrict access to firearms for people with mental illness, anyone previously convicted of a misdemeanor, those who have been subject to a temporary restraining order and those at a higher risk of committing gun violence."

Ultimately, Kardashian West wants the country to keep an ongoing dialogue about gun violence laws, and potentially come to a solution.

"I hope that we won't become numbed by the increasing number of gun-related tragedies we see on the news," she writes in closing. "We all have a voice and a right to feel safe, to be protected from people who are a threat, particularly when handed a deadly weapon. I want to help build a safer future for my children and I believe together we can find ways to do that, while still protecting the rights of the American people."

