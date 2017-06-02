Chicago Cubs Star Anthony Rizzo Announces His Engagement: 'Luckiest Guy in the World'

Anthony Rizzo is a happy guy!

The Chicago Cubs first baseman announced his engagement to girlfriend Emily Vakos on Thursday with a super sweet post on social media.

"Luckiest guy in the world! She said YES. Future Mr. & Mrs. Rizzo 💍," the World Series champion wrote.

“We were on a boat on Lake Michigan, had some fireworks go off and it was great,” Rizzo told the Chicago Tribune. “She was totally surprised, so that’s one I somehow kept under wraps.”

Meanwhile, Rizzo's teammate, David Ross, took to the dance floor this season on Dancing With the Stars.

