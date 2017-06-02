Did Jennifer Lopez Just Call Drake Her 'Booty Call'?

Was Drake just a booty call to Jennifer Lopez?

The 47-year-old singer seemed to hint as much during her residency concert at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada, last week.

First reported by Hollywood Life, Lopez appeared to call the 30-year-old rapper out mid-concert, when the music slows down and a song sounding like "Hotline Bling" plays.

"Huh, booty call," the mother of two says with her hand on her hip, loud enough for the crowd to hear.

Last week wasn't the first time Lopez has pulled the stunt. The singer has apparently been doing it for months, including at her Valentine's Day concert in February. Watch below.

While J.Lo never confirmed her romance with Drake, the rapper mentioned her in his song, "Free Smoke," which dropped in March.

"I drunk text J.Lo / Old numbers so I bounce back / Boy Wonder gotta bounce back," he raps in the song.

Lopez, of course, is now dating Alex Rodriguez, and told ET last month that she's "really proud" of her former baseball player beau.

"[I'm] very happy," she gushed.

