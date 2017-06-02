Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Jog Through Sydney's Botanical Gardens During Australian Honeymoon

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying life as newlyweds!

The adorable duo, who tied the knot on May 20, were spotted on part two of their honeymoon in Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday, going for a morning jog with a personal trainer through the Botanical Gardens.

Middleton, 33, looked just as fit and fabulous as she did on her wedding day, sporting a peachy pink workout tee from Peak Performance, black leggings, black-and-green sneakers and a white Nike baseball cap, while Matthews, 41, wore a gray Nike top, black shorts and black trainers.

The two kicked off their honeymoon in the Tetiaroa islands in French Polynesia last week and headed to Sydney a few days later.

Before the couple said "I do" at St. Mark's Church on the Englefield Estate in the English county of Berkshire, Middleton spent the months leading up to their nuptials by working on her fitness.

"She's been working out about four or five times a week," a source told ET in April. "She's been working with a personal trainer at a gym near her home in Chelsea and also has been doing Pilates. She looks and feels great -- she's never looked better."

"Pippa has always been active and athletic, but she's very lean and muscular right now," the source added. "She's been detoxing with a healthy diet and also has been getting regular facials. She's also been visiting her favorite salon, Richard Ward, for hair treatments."

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

