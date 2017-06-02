Brandy Released From Hospital After Losing Consciousness on Flight, Rep Says Singer Is 'at Home Resting'

Brandy Norwood has been released from the hospital.

The singer's rep tells ET in a statement that Brandy was released from the hospital on Friday morning after losing consciousness on a flight, and is now "at home resting."

"She has been traveling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than 10 long-haul flights including internationally," Brandy's rep says. "She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5:45 a.m. flight."

"The stress of all of the traveling and working so incessantly has exhausted her," the statement continues. "She will be relaxing for the next few days."

The 38-year-old singer was found unconscious on a Delta flight that was supposed to be traveling from LAX to JFK on Friday morning. Delta and a spokesperson for the L.A. County Fire Department confirmed to ET that a passenger was transported via ambulance to a local hospital. lin

A source close to Brandy tells ET that the singer has been traveling a lot lately. She had three shows last weekend, and often travel to see her boyfriend, hip-hop singer Sir the Baptist. The source says that Brandy will not be making her scheduled appearance at Women's Expo Atlanta on Saturday with her mother, Sonja Norwood.

ET sat down with Brandy last year, where she revealed that she'd love to add a Moesha reboot to her already busy schedule.

