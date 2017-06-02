Former 'Bachelorette' Trista Sutter Hospitalized After Seizure: 'Be Thankful for Your Life and Blessings'

Trista Sutter is grateful to be alive after suffering a seizure during a family vacation to Croatia.

The former Bachelorette took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of herself from the hospital, alongside an emotional message recounting the terrifying experience, and revealing how she now plans live each day to the fullest.

"This was me yesterday...two hours after I had a seizure...two hours after I fell on my daughter's chest & she watched, along with her brother & grandparents, in confusion & horror as her mommy stared blankly off into the distance & started turning blue," Trista began her message."Two hours after we were supposed to have an adventure. An adventure to one of the most beautiful National Parks in Europe."

"Instead, I ended up in a euphoric white dream that the voices of my husband and daughter pulled me from and I ended up in a Croatian hospital being poked and prodded and wondering "why me?" But today, I had to ask, "why not me"? I'm human," she continued. "I have an expiration date."

Trista, who shares two children with husband Ryan Sutter (her final pick on The Bachelorette), wrote that she vows to "be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend," and thanked her friends, members of Bachelor Nation, and the tourists and Croatians who helped her through the experience.

"Lastly, thank you to my family, especially @ryansutter. Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore," she concluded. "If you've gotten this far, know that I don't share these words for your pity, but to inspire you to take them and be thankful for your life and blessings. Tell the people you love how you feel and live with grateful enthusiasm. I plan to."

Trista and Ryan renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony in 2014. See more in the video below.