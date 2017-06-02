NEWS

Is Carey Mulligan Expecting Baby No. 2?

by Liz Calvario 3:54 PM PDT, June 02, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Is baby No. 2 on the way for Carey Mulligan?

The 32-year-old actress appeared to have a baby bump when she was spotted dining with her husband, Marcus Mumford, at Sexy Fish restaurant in London on Thursday night.

RELATED: Carey Mulligan Opens Up About Her Grandmother's Dementia: 'She Hasn't Recognized Any of Us' for 7 Years

The Great Gatsby star seemingly appeared to be pregnant while wearing a chic oversized black silk top and trousers with a loose-fitting navy blue light jacket and flats.

Photo: WENN

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Carey Mulligan Addresses 'Suffragette' Slave T-Shirt Controversy

Mulligan and the Mumford & Sons frontman are already parents to 1-year-old daughter Evelyn.

The couple stayed tight-lipped about the baby news, but the actress later confirmed during an October 2015 appearance on The Graham Norton Show that she had given birth three weeks prior. A couple months later, Mulligan revealed her baby's name to ET at the Suffragette premiere, watch the moment below.

ET has reached out to Mulligan's rep for comment.

RELATED SLIDESHOW
Celebs Share Pics of Their Cute Kids
SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS