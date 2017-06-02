Kathy Griffin is out of another gig.

The remaining venue on her Celebrity Run-In comedy tour ​has ​canceled her appearance on Friday.

"Kathy Griffin’s appearance at the Uptown Theatre Napa, on June 17, 2017 has been cancelled," the ​theater announced on its Facebook page. "Ticket holders will receive a full refund at place of purchase. Thank you!"

The Uptown Theatre's cancellation follows six other venues, including bergenPAC in New Jersey.

During ​her​ press conference with attorney Lisa Bloom on Friday morning, Griffin revealed that she was worried for her career after igniting backlash over her photo shoot with a bloodied replica of President Donald Trump's head.

"I don't think I will have a career after this," she said. "I'm going to be honest, he broke me."

"I'm 56 years old, I'm 110 pounds wet," ​Griffin quipped through tears. "I've had everybody turn on me and I just wanna make people laugh. That's all I wanna do. So I screwed up."

In addition to her canceled tour dates, Griffin has also been fired from her gig co-hosting CNN's New Year's Eve special with Anderson Cooper.

Cooper tweeted his disapproval of the photo shoot on Wednesday, writing, "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."

Griffin said during her press conference on Friday that she has not spoken to Cooper, but that being fired by CNN was "hurtful to me."

