Playing EXCLUSIVE: Paula Abdul Would Be I​nterested in Being a Mentor on ABC's 'American Idol'

Paula Abdul could see herself returning to American Idol, but not as a judge.

ET's Nischelle Turner sat down with the 54-year-old singer to get her take on the ABC reboot of the singing competition and Katy Perry's reported $25 million contract.

"Good for her!" the "Straight Up" singer said, adding, "Let's just put it on record. I was not getting paid $​25 million dollars."

RELATED: Carrie Underwood Reunites With 'American Idol' Judge Paula Abdul Amid Show's Reboot

Abdul was on the hit Fox show for eight seasons, from 2002 to 2009, and reportedly left over money.

Currently on her Total Package Tour, Abdul hasn’t been asked to return to Idol, but would be interested in returning to the show in some ​capacity.

"I don't think I'd do the judging thing anymore?" Abdul shared. "But if they ever called me and they needed help or mentoring with kids, or anything like that. That's what I do, that's who I am."

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Randy Jackson Dishes on 'Idol' Reboot: 'They Wanted Me to Take Ryan Seacrest's Job’

ET also spoke with Abdul's former fellow judge, Randy Jackson, on Thursday. The 60-year-old producer told ET that he's "happy" about the reboot.

"Listen, it's a great show," he added. "I think it's still the best of its kind ever, so I'm really happy, you know what I mean? It's a great, great show. I'm sure it's gonna be fun."

When asked if he ​could return to Idol, he joked that the producers wanted him to host. "They wanted me to take Ryan Seacrest's job, because they said 'Look man, look, you got it. You know how to do it, dog,'” he said of the​ singing​ competition’s former host​, who is currently a co-host on Live With Kelly and Ryan​. “I would only host with Ryan. He's my friend. You know let's see -- Kelly and Ryan, Ryan and Randy. Oh man. It's gonna work man. I feel it!

For more on Jackson's take on the American Idol reboot, watch below!