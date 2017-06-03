Hall of Fame Quarterback Troy Aikman Is Engaged!

Troy Aikman is officially off the market!

The former NFL star took to Instagram on Friday to announce that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Capa Mooty, while the two were vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

The 50-year-old athlete, who was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys before retiring in April 2001, revealed the exciting news with an adorable snap of him and his fiancée drinking wine aboard a board.

"June 2, 2017," he captioned it. "A special day as I proposed to the love of my life."

June 2, 2017 - A special day as I proposed to the love of my life. A post shared by Troy (@troyaikman) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Mooty echoed Aikman's sweet sentiments on her own Instagram, sharing a photo of the two kissing, which appears to have been snapped just moments after she said "Yes."

"I've waited my whole life for you!! ❤" she gushed. "#loveofalifetime."

Congrats to the happy couple!

