Cher Pays Her Respects to Ex-Husband Gregg Allman at His Funeral

Cher paid her respects to her ex-husband, Gregg Allman, at his funeral on Saturday.

The 71-year-old singer attended an intimate service in Allman's hometown of Macon, Georgia where she was spotted entering the chapel, dressed in black slacks, a white button-up shirt with a corset and a black hat and sunglasses.

RELATED: Gregg Allman, Founder of the Allman Brothers Band, Dies at 69

Allman died on May 27 at the age of 69 due to liver cancer complications. He was interred at Macon's Rose Hill Cemetery, where his brother Duane -- who died in 1971 as a result of a motorcycle crash -- is also buried.

A day before the service, Cher tweeted some sweet words about Allman, with whom she had a son, Elijah Blue Allman. The two married in 1975 and briefly became a recording duo, known as Allman and Woman, before divorcing in 1979.

"2day we were with our beloved Gregory, tomorrow we say goodbye. He was shy. He Was a KIND,LOVING man. The Sadness is immeasurable 4 all," Cher tweeted.

2day we were with our beloved

Gregory,tomorrow we say goodbye. He was shy.He Was a KIND,LOVING man.The Sadness is immeasurable 4 all🕊 — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

On Saturday morning she wrote, "Gregory's children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house. We reminisced & watced🌞Set.I'm so proud of em...THEY'RE ALLMANS."

Gregory's children are AMAZING. We Spent hard day,Then went 2 Gregory house.We reminisced & watced🌞Set.I'm so proud of em...THEY'RE

ALLMANS — Cher (@cher) June 3, 2017

RELATED: Cher, Keith Urban and More Stars React to Gregg Allman's Death

Allman is survived by Elijah Blue, and his other children: Michael, Devon, Delilah and Layla. For more on Allman, watch below.