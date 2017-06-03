Police Responding to Reports of Multiple Injuries on London Bridge One Day Ahead of Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester Show

British police are responding to an incident on the London Bridge amid reports of a vehicle slamming into pedestrians.

BBC reporter Holly Jones, who was on the bridge, said she saw a speeding van veer onto the pavement, striking as many as six people.

WATCH: Ariana Grande Returns to England Ahead of the Manchester Benefit Concert

"We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed," the Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Saturday.

We are dealing with an incident on #LondonBridge, when we have more information we will update this twitter feed. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) June 3, 2017

The city transit authority Transport for London has closed the bridge and ordered the London Bridge station evacuated.

One witness inside the station described the scene to Sky News.

"I was walking out of the London Bridge Station and there were police," Caroline Breniere said. "Some of them were coming by car, some of them were running. The traffic was stopped."

Will Haven, managing editor of the The Spectator in London, said on Twitter that there was a heavy police presence with at least 10 police vehicles and armed officers at the scene.

Yes looks like something very serious happening on London Bridge. — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

This is a developing story and will be updated...

Originally published by CBS News on Jun 3, 2017 at 6 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Manchester Police Beef Up Security at Ariana Grande's Benefit Concert That Will Air Live Across the World