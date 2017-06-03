EXCLUSIVE: Tatyana Ali Opens Up About First Wedding Anniversary, Life With Son Edward

Tatyana Ali is opening up about her first year of marriage!

ET's Courtney Tezeno caught up with the 38-year-old actress at the 14th Annual Step Up Inspiration Awards presented by Coach in Los Angeles on Friday, where she dished on her and husband Dr. Vaughn Rasberry's plans ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary.

"Hopefully there will be some traveling, but I would love to have my post-baby body back," Ali shared of her anniversary plans. "I just need to be on a beach, in a bathing suit somewhere, so I hit my [weight loss] target."

Ali said luckily, chasing after her 9-month-old son, Edward, is quite a workout.

"I play with my baby and I walk him all over the place. We're always walking, that's the biggest thing," she revealed.

As for how the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star has been juggling motherhood with her busy career, she confessed that she couldn't be happier with the challenge.

"It's nuts and I'm tired, but I wouldn't go back and have it any other way," she gushed. "It's amazing. Everything feels full."

"[My grandmother] told me to 'make my own Heaven,' and no matter where you are in your life, no matter what's going on, whether you're up or down, or you're rich or poor or whatever, you can make your own Heaven," she said.

