Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail Honeymoon in 'Beautiful' Rwanda -- See the Pics!

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail are spending their first week of marriage with a few special friends.

Following their New York City wedding last Sunday, the couple jetted off to Rwanda for their honeymoon -- where they've been spending time with gorillas, cheetahs and other wildlife!

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Marries 'Mr. Robot' Creator Sam Esmail

"Hanging out with these guys today," Esmail captioned a pic of a couple of gorillas on Thursday.

Hanging out with these guys today. A post shared by Sam Esmail (@samesmail) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

"Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas," Rossum captioned a video from their gorilla encounter. "Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey."

Trekked into the mountains in Rwanda with the park rangers who dedicate their lives to the protection and conservation of the mountain gorillas. Truly once in a lifetime experience learning how to respect, understand and communicate with them, continuing the work of Dian Fossey. A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 2, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 1, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Rossum and Esmail also spent time with the locals and few other adorable animals.

the beautiful faces of rwanda A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 2, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

RELATED: Emmy Rossum Resolves Equal Pay Dispute, Signs on for Season 8 of 'Shameless'

Also enjoying their honeymoon this week is Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, who are currently vacationing in Australia.

See more in the video below.