Tom Brady and Son John Play Football Together For a Good Cause – See the Pics!

Tom Brady and his eldest son, John, played football together for a good cause!

The 39-year-old New England Patriots quarterback and his 9-year-old son -- whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan -- participated in the Tom Brady Best Buddies Football Challenge at Harvard Stadium in Allston, Massachusetts, on Friday.

The event was in support of the Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization that helps to enhance the lives of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. During the game, the five-time Super Bowl champion took to social media to share the experience with his followers.

"Proud of my son/long snapper tonight in the @bestbuddies football game #bradytobrady," Brady captioned a video he posted on Instagram.

The NFL star also shared an action shot of him and his son on the field, "Father + son + @edelman11 gang tackle = 👨‍👨‍👦‍👦."

In addition to his son with Moynahan, Brady also has two kids with wife Gisele Bundchen, 4-year-old daughter Vivian and 7-year-old son Benjamin. Last week, the athlete shared a silly photo with his littlest ones playing outside.

"It's not the play date we wanted, it's the play date we needed... #dadrules #agrocrag," he captioned the pic.

