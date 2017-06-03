Gal Gadot Challenges Chris Hemsworth's Thor To a Battle With Wonder Woman

Who would win in a battle between Thor and Wonder Woman? Gal Gadot seems to think that her DC Comics heroine would come out victorious.

"They ask me, who would win? Wonder Woman or Thor?" the 32-year-old actress said in a video tweeted by Katie Couric on Friday. "And I think it's Wonder Woman, Don’t you, Chris?"

It didn't take long for The Avengers actor to respond, tweeting, "I think she’d kick Thor’s a**."

I think she'd kick Thor's a** — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 3, 2017

Gadot then replied to Hemsworth, teasing that their DC Comics and Marvel characters should duke it out.

"I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think it's worth a fight. We should collide worlds😏."

I always knew you were a smart guy :) But I think its worth a fight . we should collide worlds😏 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 4, 2017

While Gadot's Wonder Woman co-star, Chris Pine probably isn't too excited about their proposed battle (throwing shade at The Avengers: Infinity War earlier this week), fans instantly loved the idea and begged for it to happen on social media.

Avengers vs Justice League!! pic.twitter.com/W9axIZE2hF — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) June 4, 2017

I want to see this movie! What do you think Loki? pic.twitter.com/NfsWBQp9AQ — Geek Conservatives (@GeekCons) June 4, 2017

Hemsworth will next be seen reprising his superhero role in Thor: Ragnarok, out Nov. 3. Meanwhile, Gadot's Diane Prince can currently be seen in Wonder Woman and next up in Justice League, which will be released on Nov 19.