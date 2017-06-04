Scooter Braun Says Ariana Grande Manchester Benefit Will Go On Despite London Attack: 'We Must Not Be Afraid'

The show must -- and will -- go on.

Despite the tragic events in London on Saturday night, Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun released a heartfelt statement saying that the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday will continue as planned.

"After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected," Braun wrote on Instagram, referencing the weekend's shocking attacks that occurred two weeks after the Manchester Arena bombing. "We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear."

Braun added that the attacks simply fueled concert planners with "greater purpose."

"Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose," Braun stated. "We must not be afraid, and in tribute to all those affected here and around the world, we will bring our voices together and sing loudly."

The benefit concert, which takes place at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester -- and boasts performances by Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Pharrell Williams -- will have heightened security for those in attendance.

"I am pleased to say we have the full support of Greater Manchester police and the government and are assured the safety of all those attending is the highest priority," Braun continued. "All artists involved have been unwavering in their support this morning and are determined to carry on with the show. We ask the strong city of Manchester and the world to join us in making the statement that hatred and fear will never win. Today we stand together."

The "Dangerous Woman" singer also posted another heartwarming photo of her visit with those injured in the May 22 attacks, alongside a tweet that said, "Praying for London."

Proceeds from the One Love Manchester concert will benefit the "We Love Manchester Emergency Fund," set up in honor of the victims and families affected.

The concert will stream online and air live on Freeform at 11 a.m. PT/ 2 p.m. ET, with a one-hour highlight special on ABC following its NBA Finals telecast.

