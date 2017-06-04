EXCLUSIVE: Eric Dane Makes First Appearance Since Depression Announcement, Rebecca Gayheart Talks Family Date Night

Eric Dane made a rare public appearance on Saturday evening with his family -- more than a month after stepping out of the spotlight to address mental health issues.

The 44-year-old actor attended the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball with wife Rebecca Gayheart and their two daughters, Billie Beatrice, 7, and Georgia, 5.

In April, a rep for Dane announced that the star would be taking a brief hiatus from his TNT show, The Last Ship, in order to seek treatment for depression.

"Eric asked for a break to deal with personal issues," Dane’s rep said in a statement. "He suffers from depression and has asked for a few weeks of downtime and the producers kindly granted that request."

ET's Courtney Tezeno spoke with Gayheart on Saturday, who said her husband continues to show his support every year at the Butterfly Ball, an event she co-chairs that benefits poverty and homelessness.

"The Butterfly Ball is a built-in thing in our life," the Scream 2 actress said. "I've had the Butterfly Ball before my children, before my husband, before anything, so it's a huge part of our life. We know that the beginning of June, we're gonna be right here at this event."

Gayheart continued, "My kids look forward to it, my husband puts up with me while I'm planning it, and it's a big night for us as a family. We're part of Chrysalis, Chrysalis is a part of our life."

The actress also talked about the non profit organization's mission -- creating a pathway to self-sufficiency for homeless and low-income individuals by providing the resources and support needed to find and keep jobs -- and added that it is always imperative to "ask for help" when it's needed.

"I've been given second chances, third chances, sometimes fourth chances, and I think we all need to, number one, ask for help when we need it, and number two, we need people to give us those second chances so that we can all be our best selves," she said.

