Ariana Grande and Mac Miller Duet at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert, Spark Engagement Rumors With Huge Ring

It's "all about love" for Ariana Grande!

The 23-year-old singer teamed up with her boyfriend, Mac Miller to perform their new track "The Way" in front of a huge crowd at the One Love Manchester concert in England on Sunday.

"Tonight is all about love," Grande said to the audience, looking a little bashful as her 25-year-old beau joined her on stage.

The couple performed two songs together, "The Way" plus Miller's hit, "Dang!" but what really caught our eye -- apart from how cute Grande and Miller are together -- is the sparkly ring on that finger.

Yes, the "Into You" singer's ring finger is adorned with a very elegant looking sparkler, a fact that is sure to fuel engagement rumors.

The night really is all about love!

The One Love Manchester concert is being held to benefit the victims and families involved in the terror attack at Grande's concert in Manchester last month.

