Justin Bieber Cries During One Love Manchester Performance: 'I Won't Let Go of Hope'

Justin Bieber has a message of hope.

It's not just the people in the audience at Sunday's One Love Manchester concert that were emotional; some of the performers on stage were, too. And that was true for Bieber, who fought back tears during a short speech after performing acoustic versions of "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

In a voice choked with emotion, the "Purpose" singer told the audience he wasn’t going to "let go of hope," before sharing some encouraging words from his faith. "God is good in the midst of the darkness; God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he's here for you."

The 23-year-old singer's poignant speech also paid tribute to the victims and families of the terror attack at Ariana Grande's Manchester, England concert on May 22. "I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost, that were taken," he said. "We love you so much. To the families, we love you so much. Put both hands up to honor those people right now."

💛 "And I hope you know, I won't let go, I'll be your lifeline tonight."@JustinBieber picks up his guitar for Cold Water #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/kmDTgz31Wx — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

The benefit concert has been a star-studded and emotional affair, with heartfelt speeches from performers like Pharrell and Miley Cyrus, and a theme of love and togetherness evident throughout.

