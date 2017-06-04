Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Sweet Message for Daughter Everly's 4th Birthday

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's adorable little girl Everly is growing up!

The loving mom took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her daughter's fourth birthday with a super-cute snapshot from a trip to the beach.

"Celebrating this little angel turning 4 today....!!!!!! I love you so much little monkey Evie," the 36-year-old actress and TV personality wrote, followed by several heart emojis.

Like nearly all photos the loving parents share of their daughter, the cute pic didn't show Everly's face. However, she can be seen walking along the beach carrying a pink mesh backpack full of sand toys.

But most importantly.....celebrating this little angel turning 4 today....!!!!!! I love you so much little monkey Evie 💕💕💕💕💕💕 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 31, 2017 at 4:39pm PDT

Earlier in the day, Dewan celebrated her new show, World of Dance, premiering to 10 million viewers with a slow-motion slip-and-slide video.

"Celebrating 10 MILLION VIEWERS! and best summer premiere in 9 years??!!! Whaaat! You guys I'm humbled," she captioned the clip. "We are so grateful thank u!"

Celebrating 10 MILLION VIEWERS! and best summer premiere in 9 years??!!! Whaaat! You guys I'm humbled. We are so grateful thank u! #WorldOfDance (need to work on my slip and sliding though😂) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on May 31, 2017 at 4:29pm PDT

The Tatums, who began dating after meeting on the set of Step Up in 2005, tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their little girl in 2013 in London, England.

