Steph Curry's Daughter Riley Adorably Helps Him Prep for Game 2 of the NBA Finals -- See the Sweet Clip!

Steph Curry's adorable daughter Riley is doing her part to help her dad get ready to hit the court.

After Curry led the Golden State Warriors to a decisive victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first game of this year's NBA Finals, the 29-year-old superstar needed some help from his biggest fan -- his 4-year-old daughter -- to get ready for Game 2.

The NBA star's wife, Ayesha Curry, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a video of the proud dad's pre-game workout with his little girl.

NEWS: Stephen Curry's Daughters Riley and Ryan Get an Epic Backyard Surprise

In the clip, Steph holds Riley's hands and they dance around the living room together, at one pointing spinning her and effortlessly lifting her into the air.

The adoring mom captioned the heartwarming video "Best Daddy," along with a trophy emoji and some smiley faces.

Steph and Riley Curry getting ready for Game 2.



pic.twitter.com/ycj2opfZrC — NBA SKITS (@NBA_Skits) June 4, 2017

WATCH: Riley Curry Schools Her Dad Stephen Curry and NBA Star Jeremy Lin on How to 'Nae Nae'

Ayesha also shared a pic of Riley and Steph's sister, Sydel Curry, sitting in the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, as Game 2 tipped off. She captioned the beaming snapshot, "My baes."

PHOTOS: Celebs Share Pics of Their Cute Kids

Two years ago, when the Warriors beat the Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals, Riley stole the spotlight with her adorable victory dances and general epicness. It looks like she might be on the road to winning the title of most adorable NBA daughter of the year once again.

However, there might be some competition from Riley's younger sister, Ryan, who turns two next month. Check out the video below for more on Steph and Ayesha's super cute family.