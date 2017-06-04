Pink and Carey Hart Share Sweet 6th Birthday Wishes for Daughter Willow

Happy birthday, Willow!

Pink and hubby Carey Hart celebrated their daughter's sixth birthday last week -- and it's not clear who is more excited, Willow or her parents!

Pink showed up at Willow's kindergarten on Friday with rice crispy treats, a fact she humorously shared via Instagram.

"Headed to my kid's kindergarten class to bring rice crispy treats for her sixth birthday," she wrote. "It's weird that she's embarrassed by me. Not like I wear a lot of bizarre colorful fun make up or anything like I'm pretending to be a popstar. Kids these days."

Headed to my kids kindergarten class to bring rice crispy treats for her sixth birthday. It's weird that she's embarrassed by me. Not like I wear a lot of bizarre colorful fun make up or anything like I'm pretending to be a popstar. Kids these days A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:13pm PDT

The "Raise Your Glass" singer also shared a picture of Willow's birthday cake with its super adorable fairy topper, which, Pink wrote, was a "magical faerie… for a magical girl."

Strawberry and confetti double layer cake with buttercream icing and a magical faerie on top for a magical girl. #6 A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Hart, a former motocross pro, also shared some adorable snaps via Instagram, along with sweet messages for his daughter, who became a big sister when the couple welcomed son Jameson earlier this year.

"Happy birthday to the baddest little girl on the planet. She is both my wife's, and my mini me. Her big party is tomorrow, but on Fridays we do a BMX session at our house"” the 41-year-old businessman wrote, captioning a photo collage of Willow on her bike and with some birthday cake.

"But his Friday happened to be her B day [sic]," he continued. "Our friends bring their kids, and we ride, BBQ, and try to replicate our childhoods. It is truly one of my favorite things. I love the intensity (see photo) and the craziness (also see photo) of this amazing person. Thanks so much Willow for being the best child a papa could ever ask for. I love you around the sun a million times and back."

Happy 6th B day to this wild child! The love I have for this crazy little human is indescribable. My life has change so much for the better since she showed up. Love you Willz!!!! Mama, you cooked a great one. A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

