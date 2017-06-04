Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Are the Most Adorable Hockey Fans During Nashville's Stanley Cup Run

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are showing their Nashville Predator pride.

The cute couple took to the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Predators and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The actress and her country crooner hubby donned custom yellow jerseys as they cheered on their favorite team to a 5 to 1 win, and they pair couldn't have looked more adorable getting wrapped up in the game from the stands.

Urban took to Instagram during the game to share a photo of his wife smiling next to him in the crowd as he gave a supportive thumbs up to his team.

"GOOOO PREDS !!!!!" the "Blue Ain't Your Color" singer captioned the cute pic.

GOOOO PREDS !!!!! - KU #PredsPride #StandWithUs #Smashville

Back in May, Urban got the chance to sing the National Anthem during a Predators' playoff game, which also marked the singer's first time performing "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Urban posted a video on Instagram commemorating the occasion, and shared, "I've lived in America for almost 25 years, and I've never been asked to sing the National Anthem, until tonight. So, it's a huge honor. Thank you, Preds, for asking me. God Bless!"

Go #Preds!!!!!!!

Urban's good friend and fellow country artist Carrie Underwood is also a huge Predators fan, and happens to be married to team captain Mike Fisher.

In April, Underwood surprised Predators fans with her own National Anthem performance ahead of the team's first-round Stanley Cup playoff against the Chicago Blackhawks.