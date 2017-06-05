Anderson Cooper Celebrates His 50th Birthday With an Epic Throwback Picture Before His Silver Fox Days

Anderson Cooper wasn’t always the silver fox he is today! The CNN anchor turned 50 over the weekend and celebrated with a throwback photo from days when he rocked some brunette locks.



“Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. My friend Andrea sent me this. Clearly taken a long, long time ago. Probably 1993,” the journalist captioned the old school pic.

Thanks for all the lovely birthday wishes. My friend Andrea sent me this. Clearly taken a long, long time ago. Probably 1993. A post shared by andersoncooper (@andersoncooper) on Jun 3, 2017 at 3:37pm PDT

WATCH: Kathy Griffin Responds With Tears When Asked If She's Spoken to Anderson Cooper After Being Fired From CNN



Cooper was also sent birthday messages from his A-list pals Andy Cohen and Kelly Ripa.



“HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANDERSON!!! Over 25 years you've been a loyal friend, excellent journalist, and compulsive giggler,” the Bravolebrity, 49, captioned a selfie with his pal. “They broke the mold when you were born, and you continue to inspire and delight me and millions of others. Let's celebrate in #Phoenix & #SaltLakeCity next weekend for AC2!”

Ripa, 46, posted a pic of Cooper with her son, Michael Consuelos, writing, “Another Gemini birthday!!!! Wishing the best to a true friend! AC.”



One celebrity pal who didn’t speak out was his former CNN co-worker, Kathy Griffin. Griffin, 56, broke down in tears at a press conference last week when asked if she’d spoken to Cooper since her photo controversy broke.

Another Gemini birthday!!!! Wishing the best to a true friend! AC ❤️🎂🎉 A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:43am PDT

MORE: Anderson Cooper 'Appalled' by Kathy Griffin's 'Disgusting' Donald Trump Photo, Melania Trump Also Responds



Cooper previously spoke out against Griffin’s shoot, tweeting, "For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate."



Griffin has since been fired from CNN. For more from the controversy, watch the clip below.