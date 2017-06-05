Bristol Palin Shares Sweet New Pics of Daughter Atlee -- See Her Adorable 'First Smile'!

Less than a month old, and Bristol Palin's sweet baby girl Atlee Bay is already grinning!

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared an adorable snap on Thursday of her father, Todd Palin, holding the smiling newborn.

"Her first real smile! At her papa of course!" Bristol wrote alongside the black and white photo.

Atlee entered the world on May 8 and is the third child for the 26-year-old, who is the daughter of politician Sarah Palin. Bristol also has a 1-year-old daughter, Sailor, with husband Dakota Meyer and shares an 8-year-old son, Tripp, with her ex, Levi Johnston.

Bristol later shared a cute photo of the newborn wearing a custom embroidered nightgown, followed by a snap featuring Dakota holding Atlee, clad in a "Daddy's princess has arrived" outfit.

The former reality star recently blogged about her latest addition, saying that Dakota did "amazing" during the "breeze" birth.

"[Dakota] held my hand, took care and encouraged me the entire time," she wrote. "I could not have a more supportive husband. This pregnancy has strengthened our bond and made our relationship stand even firmer on the foundation that we have proudly built up for our little family.”

A new bundle of joy isn't the only change for Bristol and Dakota -- the couple, who are about to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, recently relocated to Texas.

"When Dakota and I got married, we both agreed that we would 'meet in the middle' and move somewhere to dig our roots in a mutual, new, place," Bristol said. "We decided on Texas, and I couldn't be happier! The kids love it too. I feel like my life has never been this 'normal.'"

