Piers Morgan Apologizes, Says He ‘Misjudged’ Ariana Grande After Watching One Love Manchester Concert

Piers Morgan is owning up to his mistakes. The critical British journalist, 52, took to Twitter on Sunday night in the middle of the One Love Manchester benefit concert to admit to his initial misjudgment.



The Good Morning Britain co-host had originally criticized Grande for leaving the United Kingdom soon after the suicide bombing at her May 22 Manchester concert instead of staying behind to be with the surviving victims and their families.

I misjudged you, @ArianaGrande & I apologise.

You're an admirable young woman & this is a magnificent night.

Respect.👍#OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/r4v6NQMr97 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 4, 2017

Respect.#OneLoveManchester,” Morgan tweeted along with a photo of Grande hugging a young local choir member in the middle of the song “My Everything.”



Grande returned to England earlier this week and met with victims in the hospital. She then put on the One Love Manchester benefit concert on Sunday, which featured A-list performers like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, Katy Perry, and more.



The event raised more than $9 million for the British Red Cross and was broadcasted around the world.



