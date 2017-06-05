Ireland Baldwin Shares Topless Instagram Photo After Clapping Back at Body Shamers

Ireland Baldwin is sending a message to her haters loud and clear.

The 21-year-old model continued her scantily clad vendetta against the Internet trolls who have been criticizing her body on Instagram.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Claps Back at Body Shamers: 'This Is Who I Am'

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger posted a topless snap to Instagram on Sunday that features the fashionista sans makeup and wearing little more than a pair of high-waisted jeans alongside a simple caption of the painted nail emoji.

💅🏼 A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

The photo comes days after Ireland posted a series of shots showcasing the model's array of colorful body tattoos alongside simple pieces of lingerie.

WATCH: Ireland Baldwin Goes Topless in 'Love' Advent Calender Video

"This is who I am, take it or leave," she captioned one of the pics. "I am not going to be body shamed for being pale or not stick thin. I'm not going to spend hours photo shopping my authenticity away. I'm not going to beat myself up for not looking like someone else. I'm not going to be told that I'm damaged goods because of my tattoos."

"Most days I'm self-conscious, but today I love every curve and edge," she continued. "Your body should be treated with the dignity and respect it deserves."

For more on the model, watch the video below.