Keshia Knight Pulliam Supports Bill Cosby on First Day of Sexual Assault Trial: Pics

Keshia Knight Pulliam is standing by Bill Cosby.

The 38-year-old actress linked arms with Cosby arriving at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, on Monday, before the opening of Cosby's sexual assault trial. Pulliam, wearing a bright pink scarf and a polka-dot blouse, held on to Cosby's left arm.

The two appeared to be in good spirits at one point, sharing a laugh.

Pulliam played one of Cosby's daughters, Rudy Huxtable, on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992. In January 2015, she spoke about the allegations against the 79-year-old legendary comedian.

"What I can say is this, I wasn't there," she said during her appearance on the Today show. "No one was there except for the two people to know exactly what happened. All I can speak to is the man that I know and I love. The fact that he has been such an example and you can't take away from the great that he has done. You know, the millions and millions of dollars that he has given back to colleges and education. And just what he did with The Cosby Show and how groundbreaking that was."

"You know, ultimately, they're just that allegations," she added. "And, you know, it's very much been played out in the court of public opinion. But hey -- we're still in America, where ultimately you're innocent till proven guilty and, you know, I wasn't there. That's just not the man I know, so I can't speak to it."

Cosby is charged with three counts of aggravated indecent assault for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple employee Andrea Constand in January 2004 at his mansion in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges, and has repeatedly denied similar claims from other women.

ET spoke to Pulliam last July, when she broke down while talking about her headline-making split from former NFL pro Ed Hartwell, who filed for divorce just days after she announced she was pregnant.

