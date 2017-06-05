NEWS

Former Newcastle Defender Cheick Tiote Dies at 30 After Collapsing During Training Session in China

by CBS Sports 12:12 PM PDT, June 05, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Sad news out of China as a soccer player has collapsed during training and died. According to Sky Sports, former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed on Monday at practice and died. He was just 30 years old.

The Ivory Coast international moved to China just a few months ago and had been playing from Beijing Enterprises. He was taken to the hospital but died after emergency treatment.

Details are still emerging, but Tiote's representative said the following per the report:

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time," he said.

"We ask for all your prayers."

(Originally published by CBS Sports on Monday, June 5, 2017)

SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE SHARE ON TWITTER TWEET
JUMP TO COMMENTS