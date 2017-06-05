Former Newcastle Defender Cheick Tiote Dies at 30 After Collapsing During Training Session in China

Sad news out of China as a soccer player has collapsed during training and died. According to Sky Sports, former Newcastle midfielder Cheick Tiote collapsed on Monday at practice and died. He was just 30 years old.

The Ivory Coast international moved to China just a few months ago and had been playing from Beijing Enterprises. He was taken to the hospital but died after emergency treatment.

We are devastated to have learnt of the tragic passing of former Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tioté in China today. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/PCrIEUyugv — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 5, 2017

Details are still emerging, but Tiote's representative said the following per the report:

"We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time," he said.

"We ask for all your prayers."

(Originally published by CBS Sports on Monday, June 5, 2017)