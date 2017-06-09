EXCLUSIVE: Eli Young Band Debuts Romantic, Small Town-Themed Video 'Never Land'

Eli Young Band is channeling whimsical romance with their new video.

Only ET has the world premiere of the band's sweet "Never Land" music video, which follows a group of young couples falling in love in a small town complete with golden fields, railroad tracks and empty streets. Watch below!

"Never Land" is the second single off the band's new album, Fingerprints, out June 16.



"When you fall in love for the first time, it's like a fairy tale. Everyone knows the feeling you get is hard to explain," said lead singer Mike Eli. "Well, we tried to do just that by borrowing from Peter Pan without making the song about the Pan himself."

The video was shot in Texas with the band's go-to director, Brian Lazzaro, at the helm.

"We shot right along some train tracks and we didn't really know if or when a train would come by," said bass player Jon Jones. "It was fun to watch everyone scramble for the shot when one came by."

Ultimately, guitarist James Young said, the group was looking to convey the feeling of enduring love.

"You never want to stop falling for the one you love," he explained, "and we felt like we captured that in this video."

ET was with the band at the CMT Music Awards earlier this week. See the red carpet interview in the player above.