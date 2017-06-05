ET Obsessions: 'The Mummy,' Carly Rae Jepsen’s Summer Song,' 'Orphan Black' and 'Cosby Unraveled' Podcast

Here at ET, we're obsessed with a lot of things -- and for the week of June 5 to June 11, this is what we're most excited about:

Why We're Obsessed With 'Cosby Unraveled' Podcast

A firestorm of controversy surrounds comedian Bill Cosby after multiple allegations have surfaced accusing him of sexual misconduct, with alleged incidents dating as far back as 1969. As opening statements in his sexual assault trial are set to begin today, a Philadelphia radio station, WHYY, has produced a new podcast, Cosby Unraveled, exploring "the heights of his influence, and the causes of his downfall." The podcast, hosted by Annette John-Hall, will make the case that America's once-beloved TV dad is still a quintessential part of Philadelphia (Cosby's hometown), despite his legal woes. New episodes will be produced in real time as the trial progresses. Listen to the three-minute podcast trailer here.

New episodes of Cosby Unraveled premiere weekly on WHYY.

Why We're Obsessed With Carly Rae Jepsen's Summer Song

Carly Rae Jepsen is giving us life with her song-of-the-summer release, "Cut to the Feeling." The poppy ballad -- which was originally intended for Jepsen's last album, Emotion: Side B -- will now be featured in the upcoming animated film Leap! In addition to contributing tunes for the movie, the 31-year-old singer will also lend her voice to one of its characters, a prima ballerina named Odette. Joining Jepsen as part of the cast is Elle Fanning, Nat Wolff, Maddie Ziegler, Mel Brooks and Kate McKinnon. The French-Canadian film is set to hit theaters in August. Stay tuned Jepsen fans, there's buzz of another track release on the way!

"Cut to the Feeling" is streaming now.

Why We're Obsessed With 'The Mummy'

From Mission: Impossible to The Mummy, Tom Cruise isn't steering too far from his pulse-racing kind of roles in Alex Kurtzman's reboot of The Mummy franchise. Although we don't get a hunky Brendan Fraser in this remake, we do get Russell Crowe, who plays opposite Cruise as a modern version of Dr. Henry Jekyll. ET caught up with the two stars in December, where Crowe dished on working with the Hollywood top gun. "I said to him a long time ago -- when he asked me to do a particular movie -- I said to him, 'I don't really want to be in a film where we're on different sides -- you're the good guy, I'm the bad guy kind of thing,' Crowe said, adding, "This project, it's quite complex in terms of what our relationship really is." While this marks their first film together, that doesn't stop these two from going face-to-face in a fight scene. "We had some great scenes together -- a really great fight scene between the two of us," Cruise dished. "It was a blast doing."

The Mummy hits theaters Friday, June 9.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Orange Is the New Black'

Orange Is the New Black is finally back, with season five literally starting with a bang. "If we want to turn this place right, we have to speak as one united group," says inmate Maria Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel) in the latest trailer. The popular comedy-drama will pick up right where it left off, taking us back to that contentious moment in the prison's halls where Daya (Dascha Polanco) is seen pointing a gun at an officer while her fellow inmates surround and cheer her on. Combined with rage and grief of Poussey's (Samira Wiley) death, the gut-wrenching moment leads us right into season five, where life at Litchfield will never be the same, no matter the outcome.

Orange Is the New Black season five premieres Friday, June 9.

Why We're Obsessed With 'Orphan Black'

It's the beginning of the end for BBC's Orphan Black, following a vindictive Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) after being pummeled by Rachel (Maslany) in an epic battle in season four. Now Manning is back for a showdown, carefully plotting her next move. In the final 10-episode run, Manning will uncover the missing pieces of the insidious conspiracy -- and finally free herself and her sestras from the tyranny that has taken over their lives. Creators John Fawcett and Graeme Manson promise "an epic conclusion to the tale of Sarah and her clone sisters," they said in a statement. "The past four seasons have been a phenomenal adventure and we are eternally grateful to our loyal fans who have loved the twists and thrills of our weird little show."

Orphan Black's final season premieres Saturday, June 10.