EXCLUSIVE: Cheryl Burke Explains Her Bloody Head Injury, Reveals the Only Way She'll Return to 'DWTS'

Cheryl Burke is still recovering from a serious accident on the dance floor.

The 33-year-old dancer tweeted out photos of an injury near her left eyebrow last week, which required bandages. ET recently caught up with Burke as she prepared for her Love on the Floor tour, where she revealed how she hit her head.

"We were doing this lift, my partner and I, and we were trying something new -- which is, like, I don't know why we were trying anything new -- he was spinning me really fast and then we butt heads," she tells ET's Nischelle Turner. "By the way, I can't stand blood. I look, it hurts, and I was like, 'Thank God, it wasn't my nose.' I would be right now getting a new nose as we speak. And then I go to the mirror and there's blood running down my face. And of course, I'm so stupid, and I'm like, 'Oh, how deep is it?' I refuse to get stitches. I don't want stitches on my face because we have to go to Japan on Tuesday, and so this is what's been happening."

Burke admits her age might be catching up with her!

"Back when I was in my 20s, my friends would be all like, 'Wait until you're 30,'" she recalls."I'm like, 'Ugh, what's going to happen?' 'Make sure you stretch.' Never. And because of that, I think that's why I'm getting injured, you know? I'm 33 years old."

"I don't know why I'm so accident prone," she adds. "This time last year we were training for Love on the Floor to go to Japan the first time, [and my] rotator cuff was all messed up, it really is."

Burke says her Love on the Floor tour, which has 30 stops, makes it impossible to return to Dancing With the Stars as a pro.

"Unless they want to just give me an amazing dance partner that will travel the United States with me and I just show up on Mondays like, 'Yes, guys, we have worked so hard,'" she jokes. "[DWTS does] not actually have a show every single Monday, but I do not think it is possible. I really do not, unless they want to have two pros helping. But it is on its 25th season coming up, so I am sure it will happen another 25 seasons, as I teach someone in my walker at that point."

However, Burke is interested in being a part of DWTS spinoff Dancing With the Stars Junior.

"I would love to be a judge or a host," she reveals. "Especially coming from Dance Moms, I understand how these kids work."

