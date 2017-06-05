Trista Sutter Shares More Family Vacation Photos After Suffering Seizure: 'Life Is Sweet'

Trista Sutter is celebrating life after suffering a seizure during a family vacation on Thursday.

The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram on Monday to share a few photos from her family's trip to Croatia, including one of her and her husband, Ryan Sutter, smiling for a snapshot in sunny Dubrovnik with their two children, Max and Blakesley.

"They make everything better. #family #lovethesehumans #grateful #lifeisshort #lifeissweet #lifeiswhatyoumakeit," Trista, 44, captioned the cute pic, which showed the family standing on a stone bridge overlooking the idyllic Croatian hamlet.

The reality star later posted a photo collage of her family's adventure in the beautiful city, which she captioned, "A little family in a big town."

On Saturday, Trista shared her first photo following her hospitalization. She and Ryan snapped a beaming selfie in the middle of the city.

"Today was a good day. #grateful," Trista captioned the beaming snapshot, along with a heart emoji.

She also called Ryan her "knight in shining armor," in another cute selfie she shared on Monday.

Trista, who was the first-ever Bachelorette, met and fell in love with Ryan during the course of the show. The pair got married in 2003.

Ryan also took to Instagram on Monday to share a heartfelt message about his wife's frightening medical emergency. The 42-year-old reality star and former firefighter posted a photo of Trista holding a camera while on a boat trip and wrote, "I've had this picture to post for a few days. I just haven't been sure what to say? Like my mind, the photo has sat as a 'draft.' In limbo. A bit confused."

"It was taken one day after my wife, unexpectedly and without a definitive cause, seized violently in front of her family on a shuttle bus full of strangers. In almost 17 years as a firefighter, my experience has trained me to address the immediate emergency," Ryan wrote. "However, little in my 42 years of life prepared me for the confusion and contemplation that remains after the tide of immediacy has settled."

"What has helped is the outpouring of kindness received from our friends, family and even those that we've never personally met. Without a doubt, you have been instrumental in the healing process and a humbling source of strength for @tristasutter and I," he continued. "So, with that message, I post this simple picture . It's my wife - at her best- capturing life as she always has, though now through a more meaningful lens..."

On Friday, Trista shared a photo from her hospital bed and opened up about how her seizure has made her realize and appreciate the meaning of her life, thanking her husband for his support.

"Without you, I don't know that I would be here today. You are my everything and I love you forevermore," Trista wrote, adding that she plans to "be a better version of myself as a wife, mother, sister, cousin, niece, aunt, neighbor, daughter, and friend."

Trista and Ryan renewed their vows in 2014. See more in the video below.