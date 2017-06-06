Playing 10 Stunning Looks and 3 Head Scratchers From the CDFA Fashion Awards: From Heidi Klum to Kerry Washington!

The bold and the beautiful! On Monday night the Council of Fashion Designers of America held their annual fashion awards, honoring the best in style and design. Naturally, a slew of stars came out for the event, rocking their favorite designers and lending their support.



And while some ladies wowed at the CFDAs, others left us scratching our heads with their bizarre looks.



Here are some of the best and strangest:



Heidi Klum: Hit

The 44-year-old supermodel flaunted her impressive curves and enviable body in this white draped Zac Posen gown.



Bella Hadid: Hit

Daring to be different, the 20-year-old supermodel sported a Barbie pink Virgil Abloh suit wrap dress that gave off major ‘80s vibes.



Janelle Monae: Hit

The 31-year-old “Tightrope” singer took things up a notch in a bold black-and-white matching Christian Siriano bralette and pants.



Ashley Benson: Hit

The Pretty Little Liars star, 27, rocked a black Kate Spade dress with floral embroidery that was effortlessly chic.



Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen: Hit

Minimalism never goes out of style! The Row designers, 30, rocked their own collection with Ashley in a long button-down black gown and Mary-Kate in a simple white button-down shirt and wide-leg black trousers.



Jaimie Alexander: Hit

Displaying her hourglass figure and showing skin in all the right places, the 33-year-old actress knocked this black studded Marc Bouwer look out of the park.



Kerry Washington: Hit

The 40-year-old Scandal star did Olivia Pope proud in this sparkling yellow and white Prabal Gurung strapless gown with sheer cutouts.



Meg Ryan: Hit

The rom com legend, 55, proved that she can still compete with Hollywood’s most glamorous ladies in this dazzling silver Christian Siriano gown.



Gigi Hadid: Hit

Forget the Hadid sisters, Gigi, 22, looked like an honorary Olsen in her chic white ensemble from The Row.



Mandy Moore: Hit

Jungle cat meets flower child! The 33-year-old This Is Us star rocked a leopard-print Kate Spade dress with a black bomber jacket with floral detailing for the stylish event.



Amanda Peet: Miss

The 45-year-old didn’t quite hit the mark in this ill-fitted off-the-shoulder floral gown from Brock Collection.



Diane Kruger: Miss

The 40-year-old beauty looked like she’d been the victim of a glitter bombing in her strapless blue Monse gown with sparkly gold material splattered down the front.



Martha Hunt: Miss

Though 90 percent of the supermodel’s sequin Milly gown is gorgeous, the awkwardly placed leg cutout makes it look like Hunt, 28, accidentally ripped her dress on the way to the red carpet.



