Ashton Kutcher, Jada Pinkett Smith, Reba McEntire and More to Present at 2017 CMT Awards!

It’s not just country’s biggest stars who will attend the CMT Awards on Wednesday. The annual event, which is being broadcasted live this year from Nashville’s Music City Center, will play host to a slew of A-list presenters.



CMT announced on Tuesday that the full list of presenters includes Ashton Kutcher, Clare Bowen, Danny Masterson, Dustin Lynch, Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jason Aldean, Jason Derulo, Johnny Galecki, Josh Henderson, Katherine Heigl, Kathie Lee Gifford, Rachel Bilson, and Reba McEntire along with country music personalities Bobby Bones and CMT’s Cody Alan and Katie Cook.



And if the celebrity line-up isn’t enough to get fans to tune in, then the stellar set list of performers should do the trick.

Country superstars set to take the stage will include, Blake Shelton, Brett Eldredge, Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett. There will also be collaborations by Luke Bryan and Jason Derulo, The Chainsmokers and Florida Georgia Line, Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, Brothers Osborne and Peter Frampton, and Earth, Wind & Fire and Lady Antebellum.



The evening’s festivities will be hosted by Nashville star Charles Esten. The 2017 CMT Awards will air Wednesday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.



