Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Enjoy a PDA-Filled Lunch Date -- See the Sweet Pic!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are happier than ever!

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in January 2015, were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Monday, enjoying a PDA-filled lunch date.

WATCH: Cameron Diaz Pens Heartfelt Note to Benji Madden: 'I Never Knew What Love Was Until I Found You'

The two appeared in good spirits as they were photographed leaving Bouchon, a traditional French bistro, before heading to AllSaints to shop. Diaz, 44, was wearing a black-and-white striped top with cuffed jeans and studded sandals, laying her head on Madden's shoulders. Her husband, 38, was also dressed casual for the outing, sporting a plaid button-down, wide-legged jeans, comfy kicks and a fitted hat.

Last month, Diaz was a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she couldn't stop gushing over the Good Charlotte rocker, and the keys to a successful marriage.

"I do think that marriage, when you can grow with someone, it's very important," she explained. "Someone asked me, 'What's your favorite thing about being married?' and I said, 'I just learned so much about myself. I didn't know these things. I would have never known them if I didn't have my husband to help me.'"

WATCH: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About Her Marriage to Benji Madden on 'Ellen'

"And they said, 'What's the worst thing about being married?'" she continued. "It's like, 'Well, I learned all these things about myself that I wish I didn't know. And I wouldn't have learned them if I didn't get married.' So it's like this double-edged sword."

Hear more in the video below!